Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 54.98% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.