Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

We are contrasting Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.93
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Its rival Akerna Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Akerna Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Akerna Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 12.5%. Comparatively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akerna Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
