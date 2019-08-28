Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNLU)’s and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s results

We are contrasting Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36 Akerna Corp. 12 6.93 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Its rival Akerna Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Akerna Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Akerna Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 12.5%. Comparatively, Akerna Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akerna Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.