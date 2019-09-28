Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 261.79 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 291,617,933.72% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.78% and 0%. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.78%.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

On 6 of the 6 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.