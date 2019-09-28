Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|29.92M
|0.04
|261.79
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|291,617,933.72%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.78% and 0%. Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.78%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
