Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.93 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.78% and 8.1%. 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.