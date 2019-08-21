Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. N/A 10 261.79 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s peers beat Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.