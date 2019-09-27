Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 261.79 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 19.65M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 291,902,439.02% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 195,328,031.81% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.