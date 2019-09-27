Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|29.92M
|0.04
|261.79
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|19.65M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Sentinel Energy Services Inc. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|291,902,439.02%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|195,328,031.81%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 24.78% are Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
