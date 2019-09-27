Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s results

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|29.92M
|0.04
|261.79
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|291,902,439.02%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
