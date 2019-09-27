Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (STNL)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s results

Both Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 261.79 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 5 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 291,902,439.02% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.