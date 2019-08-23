Reviewing Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)’s and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)’s results

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.91 N/A -0.20 0.00 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.84 N/A 0.04 63.02

In table 1 we can see Sensus Healthcare Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sensus Healthcare Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 18.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66% CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15%

For the past year Sensus Healthcare Inc. was more bearish than CRH Medical Corporation.

Summary

CRH Medical Corporation beats Sensus Healthcare Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.