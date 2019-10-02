Reviewing Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sensient Technologies Corporation has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sensient Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies Corporation 62,835,708.93% 18.50% 8.60% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sensient Technologies Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies Corporation 41.88M 67 21.10 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Sensient Technologies Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sensient Technologies Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 16.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sensient Technologies Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Sensient Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Sensient Technologies Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sensient Technologies Corporation are 4.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sensient Technologies Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sensient Technologies Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Sensient Technologies Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sensient Technologies Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation’s peers beat Sensient Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.