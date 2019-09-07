Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s results

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.56 N/A -0.62 0.00 Stryker Corporation 199 5.84 N/A 5.17 40.60

Table 1 highlights Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stryker Corporation’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stryker Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

Stryker Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $222.75 consensus target price and a 0.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 76.2% respectively. About 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Stryker Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Stryker Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats Senseonics Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.