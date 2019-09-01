Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s results

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.17 N/A -0.62 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.91 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Senseonics Holdings Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Its competitor SI-BONE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. SI-BONE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares and 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. was more bearish than SI-BONE Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors SI-BONE Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.