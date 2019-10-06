Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s results

Since Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 151.15M -0.62 0.00 Nevro Corp. 86 -0.86 28.06M -2.50 0.00

Demonstrates Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Nevro Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 14,387,016,942.70% -135.9% -59.3% Nevro Corp. 32,776,544.80% -31.8% -16.6%

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Nevro Corp.’s 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Nevro Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Nevro Corp.’s potential downside is -15.37% and its consensus price target is $71.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Nevro Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 0%. About 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Nevro Corp. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance while Nevro Corp. has 71.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.