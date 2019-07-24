Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s results

Both Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.77 N/A -0.62 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -61.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nemaura Medical Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares and 0.01% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. 1% are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 70.32% are Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15% Nemaura Medical Inc. -4.01% -15.09% -15.89% -53.85% -70.49% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nemaura Medical Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.