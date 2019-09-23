Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s results

Both Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.57 N/A -0.62 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 25 2.97 N/A 0.98 23.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2%

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. Its rival Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2 respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance while Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 44.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.