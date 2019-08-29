Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.27 N/A -0.62 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.78 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Senseonics Holdings Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Senseonics Holdings Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5%

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IRIDEX Corporation on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, IRIDEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IRIDEX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 54.5%. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 1.5% are IRIDEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. was more bearish than IRIDEX Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IRIDEX Corporation beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.