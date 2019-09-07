Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s results

Both Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.56 N/A -0.62 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 25 4.83 N/A -0.90 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

The Current Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Intersect ENT Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Intersect ENT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 average target price and a 54.79% potential upside.

Institutional investors held 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.