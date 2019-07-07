Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s results

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 16.71 N/A -0.62 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 5.17 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Senseonics Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Senseonics Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

5.5 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. Its rival GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 69.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senseonics Holdings Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 92.6% respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.3% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -4.89% -3.36% 17.87% 48.25% 7.96% 47.94%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while GenMark Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.