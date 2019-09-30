Reviewing Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)’s and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s results

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 151.21M -0.62 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 84 2.14 1.75B 1.64 52.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics Holdings Inc. 14,146,318,645.34% -135.9% -59.3% Abbott Laboratories 2,081,351,094.20% 7.7% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. In other hand, Abbott Laboratories has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Abbott Laboratories has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Abbott Laboratories are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Abbott Laboratories’s average target price is $92.75, while its potential upside is 10.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Senseonics Holdings Inc. and Abbott Laboratories has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 76%. 0.7% are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance while Abbott Laboratories has 20.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats on 9 of the 12 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.