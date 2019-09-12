Reviewing Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)’s and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s results

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 2.36 N/A 3.55 13.37 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 262 3.80 N/A 9.67 30.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Sensata Technologies Holding plc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 1 2.25 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is $53.25, with potential upside of 4.62%. On the other hand, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s potential downside is -5.36% and its average price target is $296.5. Based on the data given earlier, Sensata Technologies Holding plc is looking more favorable than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares and 85.9% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares. 0.6% are Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67%

For the past year Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.