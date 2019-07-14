Reviewing Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)’s and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 2.18 N/A 3.55 13.12 MKS Instruments Inc. 82 2.14 N/A 5.47 14.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. MKS Instruments Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sensata Technologies Holding plc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MKS Instruments Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8% MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MKS Instruments Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sensata Technologies Holding plc are 3 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor MKS Instruments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3. MKS Instruments Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sensata Technologies Holding plc and MKS Instruments Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0 2 1 2.33 MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a consensus price target of $56.33, and a 19.24% upside potential. MKS Instruments Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $117.5 average price target and a 50.56% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MKS Instruments Inc. seems more appealing than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sensata Technologies Holding plc and MKS Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sensata Technologies Holding plc -4.96% -5.21% -4.36% -0.45% -10.5% 3.81% MKS Instruments Inc. -4.81% -16.17% -2.2% 12.41% -28.98% 26.47%

For the past year Sensata Technologies Holding plc was less bullish than MKS Instruments Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors MKS Instruments Inc. beats Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.