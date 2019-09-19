Reviewing Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)’s and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)’s results

Both Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 3 1.65 N/A -0.18 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 116 5.75 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Senmiao Technology Limited and Total System Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Senmiao Technology Limited are 3 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Total System Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Senmiao Technology Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Total System Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Senmiao Technology Limited and Total System Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Total System Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $124 consensus price target and a -6.96% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Senmiao Technology Limited and Total System Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 81.3% respectively. Senmiao Technology Limited’s share owned by insiders are 68.68%. Comparatively, Total System Services Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited has -66.67% weaker performance while Total System Services Inc. has 66.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats Senmiao Technology Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.