Reviewing Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)’s and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s results

Both Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 1 0.00 10.45M -0.18 0.00 Regional Management Corp. 27 0.33 9.30M 2.88 8.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Senmiao Technology Limited and Regional Management Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 1,960,968,286.73% -43.7% -34.8% Regional Management Corp. 33,978,808.91% 12.7% 3.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Senmiao Technology Limited’s share owned by insiders are 68.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Regional Management Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited had bearish trend while Regional Management Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Regional Management Corp. beats Senmiao Technology Limited.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.