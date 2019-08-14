Reviewing Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)’s and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 4 9.11 N/A -0.18 0.00 ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Senmiao Technology Limited and ORIX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 1.5% of ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited was more bearish than ORIX Corporation.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats Senmiao Technology Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.