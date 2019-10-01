Reviewing Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Senmiao Technology Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology Limited 1,713,395,638.63% -43.70% -34.80% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Senmiao Technology Limited and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology Limited 10.45M 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Senmiao Technology Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 131.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Senmiao Technology Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Senmiao Technology Limited has -66.67% weaker performance while Senmiao Technology Limited’s competitors have 34.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Senmiao Technology Limited has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Senmiao Technology Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. Senmiao Technology Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Senmiao Technology Limited.

Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Senmiao Technology Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Senmiao Technology Limited.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.