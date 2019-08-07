Reviewing Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)’s and Its Competitors results

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Senior Housing Properties Trust has 73.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Senior Housing Properties Trust has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Senior Housing Properties Trust and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Senior Housing Properties Trust and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Senior Housing Properties Trust N/A 10 24.12 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Senior Housing Properties Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior Housing Properties Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.50 2.51

Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has an average price target of $17, suggesting a potential upside of 109.36%. The potential upside of the peers is -3.48%. Based on the data delivered earlier the analysts’ view is that Senior Housing Properties Trust’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Senior Housing Properties Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senior Housing Properties Trust -3.42% 1.61% 1.86% -39.57% -53.22% -30.03% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Senior Housing Properties Trust has -30.03% weaker performance while Senior Housing Properties Trust’s rivals have 17.62% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Senior Housing Properties Trust’s competitors are 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Dividends

Senior Housing Properties Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Senior Housing Properties Trust’s rivals beat Senior Housing Properties Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.