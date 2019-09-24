Reviewing Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)’s and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior Housing Properties Trust 9 2.00 N/A 0.34 24.12 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 28 8.59 N/A 1.03 26.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Senior Housing Properties Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Senior Housing Properties Trust. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Senior Housing Properties Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that Senior Housing Properties Trust is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.36 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Senior Housing Properties Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior Housing Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Trust of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s potential upside is 14.19% and its consensus price target is $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Senior Housing Properties Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 95.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Senior Housing Properties Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.47% of Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senior Housing Properties Trust -3.42% 1.61% 1.86% -39.57% -53.22% -30.03% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. -1.21% -1.28% -2.67% -4.33% 0.22% 6.4%

For the past year Senior Housing Properties Trust had bearish trend while Healthcare Trust of America Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. was founded on April 20, 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.