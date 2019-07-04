Reviewing Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)’s and CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)’s results

Both Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior Housing Properties Trust 11 1.85 N/A 1.21 6.87 CareTrust REIT Inc. 23 14.74 N/A 0.72 35.29

Demonstrates Senior Housing Properties Trust and CareTrust REIT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CareTrust REIT Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Senior Housing Properties Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CareTrust REIT Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0% 0% CareTrust REIT Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that Senior Housing Properties Trust is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CareTrust REIT Inc.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Senior Housing Properties Trust and CareTrust REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior Housing Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00 CareTrust REIT Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s potential upside is 2.25% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Senior Housing Properties Trust and CareTrust REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.3% and 85.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.37% of Senior Housing Properties Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of CareTrust REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Senior Housing Properties Trust 4.14% -2.12% -39.72% -48.99% -49.2% -29.18% CareTrust REIT Inc. 4.3% 5.12% 14.53% 30.19% 66.87% 36.67%

For the past year Senior Housing Properties Trust had bearish trend while CareTrust REIT Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CareTrust REIT Inc. beats Senior Housing Properties Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. CareTrust REIT, Inc. was founded on October 29, 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.