Reviewing SenesTech Inc. (SNES)’s and Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s results

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) have been rivals in the Agricultural Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech Inc. 1 136.09 N/A -0.60 0.00 Intrepid Potash Inc. 4 2.76 N/A 0.12 30.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SenesTech Inc. and Intrepid Potash Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech Inc. 0.00% -191.9% -155.4% Intrepid Potash Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 3.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SenesTech Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Intrepid Potash Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Intrepid Potash Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SenesTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SenesTech Inc. and Intrepid Potash Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intrepid Potash Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Intrepid Potash Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average target price and a -43.66% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SenesTech Inc. and Intrepid Potash Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 43.6% respectively. About 5.6% of SenesTech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Intrepid Potash Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SenesTech Inc. 18.32% -6.63% -13.41% 93.37% 22.05% 164.87% Intrepid Potash Inc. -1.06% 10.98% 3.6% 14.72% -9% 43.85%

For the past year SenesTech Inc. was more bullish than Intrepid Potash Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Intrepid Potash Inc. beats SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that combines potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The company also offers salt for use in animal feed, pool salt, road and walkway treatment, and other industrial applications; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; salt and potassium brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.