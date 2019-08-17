Reviewing SenesTech Inc. (SNES)’s and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s results

Both SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) compete on a level playing field in the Agricultural Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SenesTech Inc.
|1
|130.38
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|26
|0.53
|N/A
|1.72
|16.05
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SenesTech Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us SenesTech Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SenesTech Inc.
|0.00%
|-191.9%
|-155.4%
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered SenesTech Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SenesTech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Central Garden & Pet Company has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 70.21%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
SenesTech Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 92.18%. 5.6% are SenesTech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet Company has 5.49% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SenesTech Inc.
|18.32%
|-6.63%
|-13.41%
|93.37%
|22.05%
|164.87%
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|1.47%
|6.78%
|11.22%
|-22.42%
|-30.55%
|-11.84%
For the past year SenesTech Inc. had bullish trend while Central Garden & Pet Company had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Central Garden & Pet Company beats SenesTech Inc.
SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.