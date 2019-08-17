Reviewing SenesTech Inc. (SNES)’s and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s results

Both SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) compete on a level playing field in the Agricultural Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech Inc. 1 130.38 N/A -0.60 0.00 Central Garden & Pet Company 26 0.53 N/A 1.72 16.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SenesTech Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SenesTech Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech Inc. 0.00% -191.9% -155.4% Central Garden & Pet Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SenesTech Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Central Garden & Pet Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Central Garden & Pet Company has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 70.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SenesTech Inc. and Central Garden & Pet Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 92.18%. 5.6% are SenesTech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet Company has 5.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SenesTech Inc. 18.32% -6.63% -13.41% 93.37% 22.05% 164.87% Central Garden & Pet Company 1.47% 6.78% 11.22% -22.42% -30.55% -11.84%

For the past year SenesTech Inc. had bullish trend while Central Garden & Pet Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Central Garden & Pet Company beats SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.