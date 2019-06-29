Reviewing Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seneca Foods Corporation has 14.83% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.78% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Seneca Foods Corporation has 73.34% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.42% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.77% 32.28% 7.81%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 269.99M 1.61B 21.32

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.50 2.00 2.66

As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of 3.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 16.08% -1.44% -17.62% -35.2% -15.12% -4.95% Industry Average 4.96% 7.87% 15.94% 10.35% 26.84% 25.83%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation had bearish trend while Seneca Foods Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Seneca Foods Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Seneca Foods Corporation’s competitors beat Seneca Foods Corporation.