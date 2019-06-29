Reviewing Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Seneca Foods Corporation has 14.83% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.78% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Seneca Foods Corporation has 73.34% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.42% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|16.77%
|32.28%
|7.81%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|N/A
|27
|0.00
|Industry Average
|269.99M
|1.61B
|21.32
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.50
|2.00
|2.66
As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of 3.14%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|16.08%
|-1.44%
|-17.62%
|-35.2%
|-15.12%
|-4.95%
|Industry Average
|4.96%
|7.87%
|15.94%
|10.35%
|26.84%
|25.83%
For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation had bearish trend while Seneca Foods Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Seneca Foods Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Seneca Foods Corporation’s competitors beat Seneca Foods Corporation.
