Reviewing Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB)’s and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s results

Both Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) compete on a level playing field in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 29 0.00 6.41M 0.59 53.40 Ingredion Incorporated 79 6.20 66.14M 5.77 13.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ingredion Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Seneca Foods Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Seneca Foods Corporation is presently more expensive than Ingredion Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seneca Foods Corporation and Ingredion Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 22,080,606.27% 0% 0% Ingredion Incorporated 83,520,646.55% 15.2% 7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Seneca Foods Corporation and Ingredion Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ingredion Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ingredion Incorporated’s potential upside is 2.92% and its consensus price target is $81.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91.8% of Ingredion Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 73.34% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares. Competitively, Ingredion Incorporated has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55% Ingredion Incorporated -1.63% -5.24% -16.16% -22.05% -22.43% -15.44%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation has 6.55% stronger performance while Ingredion Incorporated has -15.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Ingredion Incorporated beats Seneca Foods Corporation on 12 of the 14 factors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.