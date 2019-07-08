Reviewing Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB)’s and Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s results

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) and Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) compete against each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.24 N/A -0.52 0.00 Farmer Bros. Co. 22 0.49 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Seneca Foods Corporation and Farmer Bros. Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seneca Foods Corporation and Farmer Bros. Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Farmer Bros. Co. 0.00% -8.7% -3.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Seneca Foods Corporation and Farmer Bros. Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Farmer Bros. Co. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Farmer Bros. Co. is $21, which is potential 20.62% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 63.2% of Farmer Bros. Co. are owned by institutional investors. 73.34% are Seneca Foods Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Farmer Bros. Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 16.08% -1.44% -17.62% -35.2% -15.12% -4.95% Farmer Bros. Co. 7.03% -6.35% -23.57% -25.59% -22.42% -20.36%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Farmer Bros. Co.

Summary

Seneca Foods Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Farmer Bros. Co.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.