Reviewing Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA)’s and Its Peers results

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seneca Foods Corporation has 62.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.87% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 1.40% 0.60% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corporation N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Seneca Foods Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.44 2.11 2.33

The potential upside of the rivals is 0.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seneca Foods Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seneca Foods Corporation 7.6% 12.34% 28.74% 8.63% 16.96% 11.91% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year Seneca Foods Corporation has weaker performance than Seneca Foods Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Seneca Foods Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Seneca Foods Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. Seneca Foods Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seneca Foods Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Seneca Foods Corporation is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, Seneca Foods Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Seneca Foods Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seneca Foods Corporation’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Seneca Foods Corporation.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.