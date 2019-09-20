Reviewing Semtech Corporation (SMTC)’s and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s results

We are comparing Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech Corporation 49 5.16 N/A 0.90 58.94 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 99 5.77 N/A 0.61 183.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Semtech Corporation and Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Laboratories Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Semtech Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Semtech Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Semtech Corporation and Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 5.9% Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Semtech Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1.57 beta which is 57.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Semtech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Silicon Laboratories Inc. are 6.5 and 5.9 respectively. Silicon Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Semtech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Semtech Corporation and Silicon Laboratories Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Semtech Corporation is $57, with potential upside of 22.13%. Competitively the consensus target price of Silicon Laboratories Inc. is $125, which is potential 11.75% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Semtech Corporation looks more robust than Silicon Laboratories Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Semtech Corporation and Silicon Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.96% and 96% respectively. 1.4% are Semtech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Semtech Corporation -1.67% 4.59% 0.72% 10.12% 11.78% 15.26% Silicon Laboratories Inc. -1.35% 6.84% 6.87% 46.01% 18.24% 42.38%

For the past year Semtech Corporation has weaker performance than Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Silicon Laboratories Inc. beats Semtech Corporation.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.