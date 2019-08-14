Reviewing Sempra Energy (SRE)’s and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s results

As Diversified Utilities businesses, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy 129 3.12 N/A 3.75 36.11 NiSource Inc. 28 2.05 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 0.00% 7% 1.7% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.47 beta means Sempra Energy’s volatility is 53.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. NiSource Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sempra Energy’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NiSource Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. NiSource Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sempra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sempra Energy and NiSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 1 1 2.50 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Sempra Energy is $141, with potential upside of 2.66%. On the other hand, NiSource Inc.’s potential downside is -0.73% and its average target price is $28.5. The data provided earlier shows that Sempra Energy appears more favorable than NiSource Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sempra Energy and NiSource Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.42% and 96.3% respectively. 0.1% are Sempra Energy’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of NiSource Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sempra Energy -3.1% -0.9% 7.31% 17.87% 18.3% 25.18% NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12%

For the past year Sempra Energy’s stock price has bigger growth than NiSource Inc.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats on 8 of the 9 factors NiSource Inc.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters. Its Southern California Gas Company segment purchases, transports, sells, distributes, and stores natural gas. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had approximately 5.9 million customer meters. The companyÂ’s Sempra South American Utilities segment provides electricity distribution services through 10,118 miles of distribution lines, 352 miles of transmission lines, and 48 substations located in the region of ValparaÃ­so in central Chile, as well as through 13,763 miles of distribution lines, 194 miles of transmission lines, and 39 substations located in the Cusco region of Peru. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas pipelines, ethane systems, and a liquid petroleum gas pipeline and associated storage terminals; electric generation facilities; natural gas distribution systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals. The companyÂ’s Sempra Renewables segment is involved in the investment and development of wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment invests in and develops LNG-related infrastructure in North America; develops and operates natural gas storage facilities in Alabama and Mississippi; and owns a liquefaction project in Louisiana. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.