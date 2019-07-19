Reviewing Sempra Energy (SRE)’s and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy 126 3.22 N/A 3.75 34.63 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 11 3.81 N/A 0.15 75.79

Table 1 highlights Sempra Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sempra Energy. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sempra Energy’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 0.00% 7% 1.7% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sempra Energy and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 1 1 2.50 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Sempra Energy is $141, with potential downside of -0.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.99% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Sempra Energy’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.62% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sempra Energy 3.28% 1.03% 13.69% 11.29% 21.94% 20.05% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 2.04% 0.52% 6.57% 11.63% 17.55% 14.63%

For the past year Sempra Energy’s stock price has bigger growth than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters. Its Southern California Gas Company segment purchases, transports, sells, distributes, and stores natural gas. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had approximately 5.9 million customer meters. The companyÂ’s Sempra South American Utilities segment provides electricity distribution services through 10,118 miles of distribution lines, 352 miles of transmission lines, and 48 substations located in the region of ValparaÃ­so in central Chile, as well as through 13,763 miles of distribution lines, 194 miles of transmission lines, and 39 substations located in the Cusco region of Peru. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas pipelines, ethane systems, and a liquid petroleum gas pipeline and associated storage terminals; electric generation facilities; natural gas distribution systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals. The companyÂ’s Sempra Renewables segment is involved in the investment and development of wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment invests in and develops LNG-related infrastructure in North America; develops and operates natural gas storage facilities in Alabama and Mississippi; and owns a liquefaction project in Louisiana. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.