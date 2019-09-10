Reviewing SemGroup Corporation (SEMG)’s and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s results

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation 13 0.30 N/A -0.39 0.00 NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.55 N/A -6.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights SemGroup Corporation and NuStar Energy L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SemGroup Corporation and NuStar Energy L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8% NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

SemGroup Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P. is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SemGroup Corporation are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor NuStar Energy L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. SemGroup Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NuStar Energy L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SemGroup Corporation and NuStar Energy L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 28.34% for SemGroup Corporation with average price target of $12. Competitively the average price target of NuStar Energy L.P. is $32, which is potential 17.99% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, SemGroup Corporation is looking more favorable than NuStar Energy L.P., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SemGroup Corporation and NuStar Energy L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.6% respectively. 0.1% are SemGroup Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06% NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation had bearish trend while NuStar Energy L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

NuStar Energy L.P. beats on 5 of the 9 factors SemGroup Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.