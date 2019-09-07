Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,288.55% and an $4.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 10.2%. Insiders owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.