Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,356.22%. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 104.38%. Based on the data delivered earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.04%. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.