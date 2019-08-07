Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 26.03 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2,584.96% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. with consensus target price of $4.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 11.6%. About 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.