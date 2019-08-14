Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 97.31 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,961.22%. Competitively NewLink Genetics Corporation has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 164.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than NewLink Genetics Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.