Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Since SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Myovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, and a 2,615.75% upside potential. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 260.23% and its average price target is $25. Based on the data delivered earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 33.4%. Insiders owned 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.