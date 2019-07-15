Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,116.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.