Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average target price of $4.5, and a 2,584.96% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 23.6% respectively. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.