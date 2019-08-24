Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.47 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility & Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, with potential upside of 2,961.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.