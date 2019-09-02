Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3,123.50% and an $4.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 152.21% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.