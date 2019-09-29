Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

This is a contrast between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. N/A 0.00 226.08M -2.63 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.50M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 161,485,714,285.71% -600.2% -141.8% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 313,453,990.41% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$4.5 is SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3,591.55%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 122.22% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.