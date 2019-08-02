Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2,766.24% for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. with average price target of $4.5. On the other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 383.87% and its average price target is $1.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 25.1%. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.