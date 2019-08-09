Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 28.14 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Compugen Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s upside potential is 2,562.72% at a $4.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.