Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Its rival Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 3,288.55% upside potential and an average target price of $4.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.8% and 61.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.